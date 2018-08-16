Repairs to bring ramp closure on I-65 at Gene Snyder Freeway this weekend

The ramp from I-65 North to KY 841 West (Gene Snyder Freeway) will be closed from Friday night until early Monday morning. (Map source: KYTC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Repairs to an expansion joint will mean a detour for drivers exiting from Interstate 65 in southern Jefferson County this weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close the exit ramp from I-65 North to KY 841 West (Exit 125B). The ramp will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, August 20.

Northbound drivers wanted to access the Gene Snyder Freeway will have to continue north to the Outer Loop (Exit 127), turn left onto Outer Loop, access I-65 South and proceed to KY 841 West.

Another project will have crews working on the Snyder between I-65 and Beulah Church Road (from mile markers 10.2 to 15.16) to replace a section of concrete pavement that has deteriorated. KYTC says lane closures are possible in both directions.

