Fordsville Fire Dept. release statement on mobile home fire that killed three children

There are new details on the Ohio County fire that killed three young children in early July.

The Fordsville Fire department has received messages related to the cause and events of that triple fatal fire.

We now know the fire started in the middle of the trailer, which means it was able to spread through the home in half the time.

The fire department calls John Henry's actions nothing less than heroic.

Fire officials say he lost a lot of blood from diving out a window. Then he reportedly rushed to the other end of the trailer and forced open the back door.

Henry got his wife, Christin, and two of their children, Ireland and John Ross, out of the burning home. He carried his older daughter across a field to tell neighbors to call 911 and rushed back into the fire to search for his youngest child, Ivy. Unfortunately, he was unable to find her.

Investigators say a metal roof covering shingles on top of the mobile home intensified both the smoke and heat from the fire.

When firefighters got there, Henry told them his little girl was still inside.

The Fire Department said this deadly fire is in no way suspicious and it was never considered to be suspicious.

Information from the investigation has been turned over to the state fire marshal's office which, is standard procedure.

