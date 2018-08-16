Murder indictment for man accused of stealing cancer patient's m - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Murder indictment for man accused of stealing cancer patient's meds, dumping body

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita "Marci" Satchwell, 58, before she was found dead in the woods of Boone County (Credit: Covington Police) Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita "Marci" Satchwell, 58, before she was found dead in the woods of Boone County (Credit: Covington Police)
Kenneth Jones was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, and tempering with evidence in the death of Denita Satchwell (Covington Police Department) Kenneth Jones was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, and tempering with evidence in the death of Denita Satchwell (Covington Police Department)
Breadon Reaves was arrested in connection to the death of a missing woman. (Covington Police Department) Breadon Reaves was arrested in connection to the death of a missing woman. (Covington Police Department)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

A man accused of stealing his cousin's cancer medication before dumping her body in a wooded area has been indicted on several charges.

Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marci” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.

Satchwell, 58, was a Stage 4 lung cancer patient and in “frail and in poor health,” documents show. Police called Satchwell an “easy target” for the robbery because she had a large number of painkillers in her Covington residence.

Satchwell's body was found in the woods of Rabbit Hash, Ky. after she'd been reported missing.   

Covington police discovered Jones and an underage accomplice planned and carried out a robbery at Satchwell’s house, which “resulted in the death of the victim,” court documents show. Jones stored Satchwell’s body in the trunk of a vehicle overnight, police said, before dumping the body in a wooded area.

Jones and the juvenile were charged with murder, attempted robbery, and tampering with evidence. Jones was indicted on those charges this week.

A third suspect, Braedon Reaves, 18, has been charged with facilitation to homicide.

Jones will be arraigned Aug. 27. Sources tell FOX19 he faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

