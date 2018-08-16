One arrested, guns and controlled substances seized at Louisville dentist's office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was arrested during a raid at Louisville Dream Dentistry on Friday, the LMPD SWAT team said.
The arrest was related to illegally prescribing controlled substances.
Law enforcement also seized three firearms and a large number of controlled substances from the premises, a statement from the LMPD said.
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android
The Louisville Metro Police Department Narcotics Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, Kentucky State Police and members of the Inspector generals office executed a search warrant at Louisville Dream Dentistry, located at 3803 Preston Highway, on Friday around 11:00 a.m., according to the LMPD.
No injuries occurred during the incident.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.