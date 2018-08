Victims said that their wallets had been stolen and their credit/debit cards had been used at several locations. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

The Paducah police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects who stole credit/debit cards.

According to Officer Wilson, victims said that their wallets had been stolen and their credit/debit cards had been used at several locations.

The two suspects were possibly driving a black/tan Ford Explorer.

Anyone with any information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department.

