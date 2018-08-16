Charlee Campbell: Grandmother of 2-year-old lost in KY woods for 30+ hours charged again

Charlee Campbell's custodial grandfather carries her to an ambulance minutes after she was found. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

Beth Campbell was immediately charged, but the case was dropped over a procedural issue. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - It was a search and rescue effort that captured the attention of the nation.

Two-year-old Charlee Campbell disappeared from her grandparent's Bullitt County home in June, and was missing for 35 hours before she was found alive -- severely dehydrated and covered in ticks.

Her custodial grandmother, Beth Campbell, 40, was almost immediately charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Charlee wandered out of an unlocked door and into the woods behind the home. The family's dog seemed to disappear with her, and the family credits the dog with keeping her safe as she spent an entire day and night outdoors.

Police said Campbell admitted to doing meth in the hours before Charlee disappeared, while she was supposed to be watching the child.

But on the same day Campbell was charged, the case against her was dropped because of a procedural issue. Her defense attorney argued that the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department did not go through the proper method to charge her.

Because of the nature of the crime, if police did not witness the endangerment, officers had to go through the county attorney's office to file the charge.

Now, two months after Charlee wandered out of the woods into the safety of a neighbor's home, Campbell has been charged again.

On Aug. 6, Campbell was served a criminal summons charging her with endangering the welfare of a minor.

The criminal summons reiterates Campbell's admission of using meth the night before Charlee wandering out of her home.

It also states a witness told police it wasn't the first time Charlee walked out of the home while in Campbell's care.

Campbell is due in court on Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Endangering the welfare of a minor is a misdemeanor crime in Kentucky.

