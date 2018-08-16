Victim's stepdad said his stepson was trying to end relationship before fatal shooting

Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.More >>
Their active ingredients weren’t sourced to proper FDA standards.More >>
She sang about respect, and she earned it. Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 25, 1942.More >>
Her voice is associated with an era of transformative music in the 1960s and 1970s as well as with some of the most important singular events in American history.More >>
The family of an LSU fraternity pledge, who died of alcohol poisoning during an alleged hazing incident in 2017, has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university. The parents of Maxwell Gruver are filing a lawsuit against LSU and several others following their son’s untimely death after what police have called a 'horrific night of hazing'. The lawsuit seeks some $25 million in damages and alleges the university allowed a culture of excessive drinking ...More >>
