Victim's stepdad said his stepson was trying to end relationship before fatal shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Murder victim Ryan Poston's stepdad was brought to tears in court Thursday as he reflected on the last hours of his stepson's life in day three of the Shayna Hubers retrial.

On Oct. 11 2012, the night before Shayna Hubers took one of Poston's handguns and shot him six times inside his Highland Heights condo, Peter Carter said his stepson and Hubers came over to watch the vice presidential debates.

"I had talked to him before then and said, 'dad, like I gotta... she just does not want to go away,'" he said.

Carter said his stepson was trying to end the relationship with Hubers and was excited to move on.

"He was happy because he said, 'well... and I have a date tomorrow night with somebody who I'm excited to meet.' He said, 'well you know, she's beautiful she's tall, she's blonde, and she's Miss Ohio,'" he said. 

Audrey Bolte was Miss Ohio that year, she lived in Clermont County at the time and testified how she waited for Poston to show up for their first date at a restaurant.

"I kind of looked around a little bit but he wasn't there," Bolte said. 

Carter said his stepson was happier than he'd seen him in months the night before he died.

"He kissed me goodbye on the cheek. Gave me a hug. Did the same with his mom, and that was the last time we saw him," he said. 

Testimony will continue on Friday.

