With faster trains coming through town, Seymour looks to close two railroad crossings

Indiana Mayor Craig Luedeman said sometimes it takes 20 to 25 minutes for a train to finish crossing the tracks. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - If you drive through Seymour, Indiana, you'll likely need to cross the railroad tracks at least once to get where you're going.

But there may soon be fewer spots to cross. The city council is considering closing two crossings, one on West 7th Street and another on South Street.

Trains come through the community constantly, people in town estimate about a dozen come through each day.

"All hours of the day, middle of the night, coming through. And they're very loud," said Brenda Wade, a resident of Seymour, Indiana.

Wade lives right in front of the railroad tracks as do many of her neighbors. The noise is one thing, but many people also get stuck waiting for them to pass.

"It could take up to 20, 25 minutes you're waiting on a train," said Seymour, Indiana Mayor Craig Luedeman.

At the request of Louisville & Indiana Railroad, Luedeman said Seymour is now considering closing two of its crossings in town, one at West 7th and another on South Street. A third crossing has already been closed but the two remaining sites were chosen, Luedeman said, because they're the two least-trafficked in town.

But people who use those crossings daily say that's a problem. The frontage roads in front of the railroad tracks are one-way streets, many leading to and from busy roads.

"Depending on traffic and if there's a train, it would make a huge difference. I don't understand it, it don't make no sense," said Harold Freeman, a resident of Seymour, Indiana.

Freeman lives on the other side of the street and tracks from Wade. A change to crossings would be a huge inconvenience, Freeman said.

"So it's a safety need on their part, with running longer faster trains. And one of the hopes is that it will get trains through our community quicker so we don't have the longer delays on highway 50 and other roads through the town," Luedeman said.

CSX Railroad is paying to straighten the track in town to allow the trains to run through Seymour faster, up to 40-miles-an hour.

"Probably double the speed they're going now. That scares me a little bit, with that kind of a speed. We've heard up to 40 miles an hour through the community," Luedeman said.

Higher speeds have many in the community concerned.

"My husband said if one of them was to derail it'd come right into our house, so it's very nerve-wracking," Wade said.

Seymour has 14 railroad crossings. Of those, less than half of those have anything beyond a simple light to warn drivers that a train is coming. Train gates and lights cost $250,000 each, a high cost to the town of around 20,000 people.

Fewer crossings mean fewer chances for accidents on the tracks, the mayor said, and if the council votes to close the crossings at its next meeting, he said he'd like to find a way to get more gates and lights for some of the busy crossings for increased safety.

"They're going to speed up trains, regardless. So it's just a safety issue then, of let's make it safer in our community, let's work with them to make our community safer," Luedeman said.

Not all residents are convinced closing crossings will help.

"I think they probably should just keep things how they are and if anything, put up crossings," Wade said.

