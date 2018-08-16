Hog Farmer accused of dumping feces in Green River

The Kentucky Department of Water has served Curdsville hog farmer Jerry O'Bryan with a violation.

This comes after a hose was found discharging wastewater from a lagoon on O'Bryan's property.

"That notice of violation was referred to our division of enforcement because it's considered a serious violation," Lanny Brannock a spokesperson for the Kentucky energy and environment cabinet said.

A serious violation means it was willful, according to the Division of Water.

"This goes beyond something that was unintentional," Brannock said.

And what was found in that water was shocking.

"They got 173,000 colony forming units of E. coli forming bacteria," Donald Peters the president of the community against pig pollution and disease said.

"It's an obvious degradation of the waters of the Commonwealth," Brannock.

The community against pig pollution and disease is a local non-profit group that works to keep the resources clean from pig feces.

"We are not against agriculture, we are not against hog farmers," Peters said. "But there are regulations to protect everybody, and right now they are not being followed."

Peters says O'Bryan is a habitual offender in contaminating local water resources.

"He wants to do what he wants to do," Peters said.

Peters says O'Bryan has denied contaminating the Green River with Pig feces, but he doesn't buy it.

"You think somebody is going to sneak on his property, put that pipe on there and walk away?" Peters said. "What's the purpose of that?"

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.