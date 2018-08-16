Judges choose ham up for auction at this year's Kentucky State Fair

The ham from Broadbent B&B Foods will be up for auction at this year's Kentucky State Fair. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One of the Kentucky State Fair’s oldest traditions – and most delicious traditions – is the Country Ham Breakfast & Auction. Thursday morning the ham that will be auctioned this year was chosen by a group of skilled judges.

First, the hams are judged by weight. Among the contemporaries in the weight class, judges also look at characteristics like color, uniformity and aroma. A high-tech piece of equipment is utilized to penetrate the ham to detect if there are any defects in quality.

Judges told WAVE 3 News they look for a ham with the perfect mahogany brown color.

This year’s grand champion commercial ham was entry 17-502, coming out of Class 2, Broadbent B&B Foods. One of the main qualities that won the piece of meat the crown was its “smoothness,” according to judges.

Events continue until August 26.

