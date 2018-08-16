Ball State changes course, votes to remove John Schnatter from business building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ball State University has reversed on it's decision to keep embattled pizza king John Schnatter's name on its business building - opting to remove it instead.

The announcement to remove John H. Schnatter from the school's Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise building came during a special Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday. The school will return funding to Schnatter’s Family Foundation.

Ball State released a statement on the vote Thursday:

"The Board of Trustees strongly condemns racism, both implicit and explicit. Our condemnation extends to include John Schnatter's comments that are the subject of controversy and have no place in our society."

In early August, the university stood by Schnatter, announcing the name would not be taken down from the building. Schantter and Papa John's were ousted by a number of schools, businesses and brands last month when Schnatter admitted to using a racial slur during a media training conference call. Schnatter later walked that admission back, claiming the media took his statements out of context. The University of Louisville went as far as to remove Papa John's from the football stadium, renaming the area Cardinal Stadium.

The Institute at the school will now be known as the Ball State University Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise.

The day he admitted to using the n-word on a conference call, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore took Schnatter's name off the Nachand Fieldhouse project he had pledged $800,000 to make happen. Soon after the move, Moore announced that Schnatter's donation would be returned.

