Charges against Chane Behanan dropped

Behanan was charged after police found marijuana and a stolen firearm near him in a car. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Charges have been dropped against former University of Louisville basketball player Chane Behanan.

Police charged him and three others after finding a stolen weapon and marijuana in their car during a traffic stop.

In a preliminary hearing Thursday, the stolen weapon charge against Behanan was dropped.

He then pleaded guilty to marijuana possession. The judge ordered him into a diversion program -- which means he would have to take a marijuana education class as punishment.

When Behanan's attorney produced a form showing he had already taken a treatment class, the judge dismissed the drug charge.

