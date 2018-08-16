Charges against Chane Behanan dropped

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Charges have been dropped against former University of Louisville basketball player Chane Behanan.
Police charged him and three others after finding a stolen weapon and marijuana in their car during a traffic stop.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Chane Behanan pleads not guilty
In a preliminary hearing Thursday, the stolen weapon charge against Behanan was dropped.
He then pleaded guilty to marijuana possession. The judge ordered him into a diversion program -- which means he would have to take a marijuana education class as punishment.
When Behanan's attorney produced a form showing he had already taken a treatment class, the judge dismissed the drug charge.
