Sneak peek: Residences at Omni offer luxe accommodations

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rooftop pool, sky lounge, dedicated concierge, and an on-site pet spa--all are part of the luxurious living experience the Omni Hotel is cultivating in their permanent residences.

The 226 units in the Residences at Omni Louisville--located off South Second Street--hope to fill a void in the downtown Louisville housing market, offering a high-rise option for people who prefer to rent rather than purchase.

The apartments are on the 16th through the 29th floors of the newly opened hotel.

There are one to two bedroom units available, plus 13 units on the Penthouse floor. The Penthouses are three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath units with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies facing the river.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville offering permanent stay

+ Dixie Highway becomes 18th Street in downtown Louisville

+ Downtown neighbors welcome long-awaited market at Omni Hotel

"It's not just living in the Penthouses, its just living here at the Omni. I think everything that comes with living in a building like this, is it just makes life easier," Omni Louisville VP Doug Taylor said.

Most of the residences are one and two-bedroom units, with rent between $1,500 and $2,500.

The units are intended for professionals, singles, couples and empty nesters seeking a convenient, worry-free and sophisticated living experience downtown, the Omni said in a statement.

Residents will have access to all the Omni's amenities, plus several of their own. Renters at the Residences will have door-to-door dry cleaning services, a 24-hour fitness center, sky lounge, pet spa, fire pit, bicycle storage and a dedicated concierge

All units will be ready for occupancy by mid-October. As of August 14, 2018, approximately 26% of the units have been leased.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.