Sneak peek: Residences at Omni offer luxe accommodations

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
An upscale kitchen inside a penthouse at Residences at Omni. (Source: WAVE 3 News) An upscale kitchen inside a penthouse at Residences at Omni. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the river in an Omni penthouse. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the river in an Omni penthouse. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
A rooftop pool at the Omni. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A rooftop pool at the Omni. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rooftop pool, sky lounge, dedicated concierge, and an on-site pet spa--all are part of the luxurious living experience the Omni Hotel is cultivating in their permanent residences.

The 226 units in the Residences at Omni Louisville--located off South Second Street--hope to fill a void in the downtown Louisville housing market, offering a high-rise option for people who prefer to rent rather than purchase.

The apartments are on the 16th through the 29th floors of the newly opened hotel.

There are one to two bedroom units available, plus 13 units on the Penthouse floor. The Penthouses are three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath units with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies facing the river. 

"It's not just living in the Penthouses, its just living here at the Omni. I think everything that comes with living in a building like this, is it just makes life easier," Omni Louisville VP Doug Taylor said.

Most of the residences are one and two-bedroom units, with rent between $1,500 and $2,500. 

The units are intended for professionals, singles, couples and empty nesters seeking a convenient, worry-free and sophisticated living experience downtown, the Omni said in a statement. 

Residents will have access to all the Omni's amenities, plus several of their own. Renters at the Residences will have door-to-door dry cleaning services, a 24-hour fitness center, sky lounge, pet spa, fire pit, bicycle storage and a dedicated concierge

All units will be ready for occupancy by mid-October. As of August 14, 2018, approximately 26% of the units have been leased.

