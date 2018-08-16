Deputy's distracted driving caused Boone County wreck, documents say

We often hear police talk about not being distracted while driving. The images of what can happen are often the same, whether its Joe Blow or even a Boone County deputy. (WXIX)

"All I remember is my airbags deploying," said Dean Rogers, who was hit by a Boone County Sheriff Deputy driving in his patrol car.

The incident happened on Aug. 4 while Rogers was traveling at the intersection of North Bend Road and Conrad Lane.

"Bam, crash," the Burlington, Ky. man said.

Rogers said his car was totaled.

"(The deputy) went through the red light, and he went through it so badly so late. About 6 or 7 seconds late. No one had any breaks. There are no skids anywhere in the wreck scene because he didn't give anybody a chance to stop," Rogers said.

The crash report describes in detail what happened.

"(The sheriff deputy) disregarded the red traffic signal and entered the intersection," the crash report states. "(The operator) was distracted while driving by looking at his in-cruiser mobile data terminal."

There were others involved in the accident, but no one was seriously hurt -- mostly just shaken up and surprised by who caused the crash.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment.

Rogers said he in no way wants the deputy fired -- instead he wants him retrained and hopes he never does this again.

