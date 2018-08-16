Mother suing JCPS, Westport Middle staff over daughter's alleged bullying

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Debra James said JCPS didn't do enough to stop the attacks on her daughter. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a former Jefferson County Public Schools student is suing the district and staff at Westport Middle over allegations of harassment, bullying and assault.

Debra James said on Thursday the school didn’t do enough to stop that alleged attacks on her daughter.

The incidents allegedly took place throughout the 2015-16 school year and off campus at a gas station in the summer of 2017. Video submitted by the family attorney showed the girl being attacked by another student.

The lawsuit claims the abuse led to the student being hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

“Here we are at the start of another school year. These kids need to be protected from bullying as soon as it happens, not later,” James’ attorney Teddy Gordon said. “And they need to be protected from cyber bullying which also can happen.”

JCPS said as a matter of policy, they do not comment on pending litigation.

