Mother suing JCPS, Westport Middle staff over daughter's alleged bullying

The incidents allegedly took place throughout the 2015-16 school year and off campus at a gas station in the summer of 2017. Video submitted by the family attorney showed the girl being attacked by another student.
The lawsuit claims the abuse led to the student being hospitalized after a suicide attempt.
“Here we are at the start of another school year. These kids need to be protected from bullying as soon as it happens, not later,” James’ attorney Teddy Gordon said. “And they need to be protected from cyber bullying which also can happen.”
JCPS said as a matter of policy, they do not comment on pending litigation.