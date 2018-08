According to Murray State University, there is a planned power outage scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 17. (Source: Murray State University)

According to Murray State University, there is a planned power outage scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, August 17.

The outage will last for several hours.

This will be for the CFSB Center, Wellness Center and College Courts.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.