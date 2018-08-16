Federal prosecutors make arrests in anti-Semitic vandalism at IN synagogue

CARMEL, IN (WAVE) - Federal prosecutors announced the arrests of two people who they say are responsible for anti-Semitic graffiti outside a synagogue in Carmel, IN.
The vandalism was reported to police on July 28. Nazi flags and iron crosses were spray-painted on a brick shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, which is just north of Indianapolis.
Thursday, prosecutors held a news conference to announce the arrest of Nolan Brewer, 20, and an unnamed co-conspirator.
Brewer faces a criminal complaint with conspiracy to violate civil rights.
There was a strong response from local leaders condemning the graffiti, including from the mayor of Carmel and Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
PREVIOUS STORIES
+ Police investigating Nazi graffiti on IN synagogue property
+ Anti-Semitic vandalism leads to renewed push for Indiana hate crime law
Holcomb called on legislators to pass a hate crime bill during the 2019 political session. A similar bill was killed by Republican senators in 2018.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is from Indiana, also addressed the crime, saying, "These vile acts of anti-Semitism must end."
Indiana is one of only five states in America that does not have a hate crime law on the books.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.