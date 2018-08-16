Federal prosecutors make arrests in anti-Semitic vandalism at IN - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Federal prosecutors make arrests in anti-Semitic vandalism at IN synagogue

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
CARMEL, IN (WAVE) - Federal prosecutors announced the arrests of two people who they say are responsible for anti-Semitic graffiti outside a synagogue in Carmel, IN.

The vandalism was reported to police on July 28. Nazi flags and iron crosses were spray-painted on a brick shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, which is just north of Indianapolis.

Thursday, prosecutors held a news conference to announce the arrest of Nolan Brewer, 20, and an unnamed co-conspirator.

Brewer faces a criminal complaint with conspiracy to violate civil rights.

There was a strong response from local leaders condemning the graffiti, including from the mayor of Carmel and Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb called on legislators to pass a hate crime bill during the 2019 political session. A similar bill was killed by Republican senators in 2018.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is from Indiana, also addressed the crime, saying, "These vile acts of anti-Semitism must end."

Indiana is one of only five states in America that does not have a hate crime law on the books.

