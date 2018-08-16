Keeneland to host Breeder's Cup in 2020

The 2018 Breeders' Cup has been set for November 2 and 3. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Breeder's Cup will return in Keeneland in 2020.

The information came from a report by the Los Angeles Times highlighting the racing event's upcoming southern California plans. Santa Anita will host the 2019 races and Del Mar will get a return visit by hosting the 2021 Breeders’ Cup.

Louisville will hosting the championship racing event in 2018, meaning the event will rotate between Kentucky and California through at least 2021.

Keeneland first hosted the Breeder's Cup in 2015.

This year's Breeders Cup World Championships have been set for November 2-3 at Churchill Downs. The two days of racing will include 14 races and more than $30 million in purses and awards.

Tickets are available for both days in a number of areas - including the Grandstand, Clubhouse, and Dining sections. Tickets have also been made available in private hospitality areas through Breeders’ Cup Experiences. Prices range anywhere from $40 to upwards of $570 throughout the various seating areas.

