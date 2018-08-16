Pollio comments on KDE negotiations, special meeting set for tomorrow

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This morning, just two days into a new school year, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio discussed the upcoming year--and the leaks on the negotiations with the Kentucky Department of Education.

"We continue the negotiations process with KDE. They sent us an original offer 3 weeks ago, we responded last week, late last week and they have since responded back with another offer," Pollio said.

"I can say that we will be having another session in the very near future to discuss the terms of this, the board is going to be thoughtful about any decision and not rush to any decision, but once again as I have said several times, it's our board's decision how to move forward."

Pollio ensured that the leaks did not come from JCPS management.

A special JCPS board meeting has been called for tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the Vanhoose Education Center.

The district will presumably discuss a settlement offer from the Kentucky Department of Education--that could potentially avoid a state takeover.

KDE sent JCPS an offer three weeks ago.

JCPS responded last week and the state came back with a counteroffer.

