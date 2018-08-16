Mayor Fischer thanks jury for Harper trial outcome, looks to move forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday, jurors awarded Louisville Metro Police lieutenant Jimmy Harper $300,000 in his whistleblower case against the city. At the center of the case was Mayor Greg Fischer.
Part of the reason Harper believes he was demoted was because LMPD Chief Steve Conrad got upset after he learned Harper had spoken to Fischer about the dismantlement of the flex platoons, the small units within each division focused on addressing less-serious crimes like robberies, petty theft and minor drug trafficking.
PREVIOUS STORY: Jurors award $300K, but no punitive damages in whistleblower suit against city
Harper said Fischer directly asked him his opinion. Conrad gave Harper a "counseling" statement after that conversation.
Fischer seemed grateful for the outcome of the case on Thursday.
"Again, I just want to thank the jury for what they did and its important that we move on as a city and continue all the improvements that are happening, in terms of public safety," Fischer said. "I want to thank the people of Louisville also for participating. And of course the good men and women of LMPD doing a good job every day."
Fischer went on the say the trial did expose the command staff LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has built - and the work being done to keep Louisville safe.
The jury awarded Harper $115,000 in lost wages, $185,000 in mental distress and anguish, but refused to award him any of the $6 million in punitive damages he sought.
