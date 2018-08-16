Doctors, therapists turn to alternative treatments to help manage pain

Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.

Exercise really can chase away the blues... to a point

A pair of new studies points towards two potential paths to the fountain of youth.

Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.

A low-dose three-in-one combination pill controls blood pressure more effectively than the regular medications people take, according to data from a new clinical trial.

For women with advanced breast cancer who carry the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, an experimental drug could improve survival, a new study suggests.

A new type of genetic analysis could identify millions of Americans at high risk for five serious and common diseases, researchers report.

Women whose mothers lived a long and healthy life have a good chance of doing the same, a new study suggests.

For women with advanced breast cancer who carry the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, an experimental drug could improve survival, a new study suggests.

New insight into why women get more migraines than men could lead to better treatments, researchers say.

Study hints at why women suffer more migraines than men

MAGNA Wave is "pulsed electromagnetic field therapy," according to its creator. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the opioid epidemic, many health professionals are reluctant to prescribe pain medication. Some are turning to alternative treatments to help people get some relief.

Pat Ziemer is the president and CEO of MAGNA Wave in Louisville.

"We started with racehorses," President and CEO Pat Ziemer said.

Ziemer knows a lot about horses and found a way of making them better.

"When I got this device in 2007, I was the crazy guy walking around the racetrack," Ziemer said. "Went to the rider and said let me treat your back and they liked how their back felt. They let me treat their horses. I would treat a horse and they would get on it and ride off and they would say my gosh this horse hasn't performed this well in six months."

Ziemer said the MAGNA Wave technology offers relief to both animals and humans.

"MAGNA Wave is pulse electromagnetic field therapy," Ziemer said. "It's a high voltage, low-frequency wave that penetrates cellular membrane and makes the cell take on oxygen available to it."

Ziemer said if you can improve oxygenation of your cells, you can reduce inflammation which relieves pain. By placing a coil around the problem area, a turn of the knob, you can hear clicking from the machine and then notice how the muscle moving.

Jeff Arnsperger's story may sound familiar to many.

"Been through treatments did injections, medications, physical therapy and none of that was making sense," Arnsperger said.

Arnsperger tried MAGNA Wave after having hip replacement surgery. He didn't want to be on pain medication.

"It got me off the pain medication within three, four days," Arnsperger said. "Between the nerve pain and what I was feeling from pain medication, it did a wonderful job."

Ziemer said Magna Wave is being used by nearly 6,000 health professionals.

"Treating them with something that helps them feel better takes away the inflammation, takes away the pain it's easier for them not to use opioids, we have had people who have totally left their opioids," Ziemer said.

Ziemer adds that it may not be a perfect fix for everyone but, it's an option for people coming to his Louisville office.

Physicians like Dr. Konrad Kijewski from the Pain Institute area also looking at options because of the gravity of the opioid epidemic.

"I don't want to get people addicted," Dr. Konrad Kijewski from The Pain Institute said.

Dr. Kijewski said there are cases that warrant opioids but, he says it's not the first line of treatment. He also recommends looking at alternatives to pain medication.

"Some of it can include injections into the painful area, there are also things like radio frequency," Dr. Kijewski said. "One of the new exciting things is CBD oil which is a natural extraction out a hemp plant. That helps a lot of people with pain."

Narcotics work by masking pain, they don't treat the cause of it. When it comes to chronic pain, one size doesn't fit all. You may have to try different things to help reduce prescriptions, addictions, and overdose deaths.

MAGNA Wave is working on getting FDA approval. For more information on MAGNA Wave click here.

For more information on The Pain Institute, click here.

