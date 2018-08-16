Two dogs rescued from drainage system outside Jeffersonville dog park

Thankfully, all three dogs -- Tucker, Kobi and Cooper -- are okay. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This is where the dogs were trapped, sucked into the drainage pipe that was covered in high water. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

After rescuing the dogs, the police and fire department went above and beyond, giving them a bath to decontaminate them. (Source: News and Tribune)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - First responders rescued two dogs who were swept into a drainage ditch outside a Jeffersonville dog park on Thursday afternoon.

"He just wanted to go for a swim and it ended up being his worst nightmare," dogowner Lacy Rauch said.

Friday, Rauch was keeping a close eye and hold onto her three dogs: Tucker, Cooper and Kobi.

She nearly lost Kobi and Tucker Thursday afternoon near Highland Dog Park.

Seeing a stream of water, Kobi, a Labrador, darted away while she was handling Tucker and Cooper. At first, she couldn't find him.

"Then I started hearing Kobi's crying, screaming, panicking. And that's when I knew something was really wrong," Rauch said.

It was Tucker who found Kobi, or heard him, stuck inside the drainage system.

Near the water, Rauch still couldn't see Kobi as she called 911.

"I was on the phone with the operator when the second dog got sucked in," Rauch said.

Kobi and then Tucker were sucked through a 10-foot pipe, hidden under the water from heavy rains. The force of the water pulled the dogs underneath and spat them out on the other side -- inside a couple feet of water blocked by a large gate.

Soon after, police crews and firefighters arrived.

After getting the gate open, there was a big drop down to where the dogs were stuck. One of the first responders volunteered to be lowered into the water.

"We put a rope on him and we lowered him down right here. And he was able to grab ahold of the dogs and lift them up and pull the dogs the rest of the way," Justin Ames with the Jeffersonville Fire Department explained.

First out was Tucker.

"He was still wagging his tail," Rauch said. "He ran over and he gave me a kiss and that's when the second one came out -- he was alive and wagging his tail as well. I was so thankful."

Firefighters and police hosed off the pups and gave them a bath, rinsing away any contaminants or pollutants in the stormwater.

"And all I could do is cry," Rauch said.

Everyone there is grateful the dogs made it out alive. Now, Rauch and first responders hope there's something other people and pet owners can learn from this.

"Just have situational awareness," Ames said. "If you've seen high water in the past somewhere, keep an eye on your kids, your animals and yourself. Don't drive through it, don't play in it."

Rauch added: "Always leave your dog on a leash. I mean my dogs are great off the leash. AIl it took was one time and I almost lost both of them. So just leave them on a leash at all times."

J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter and Animal Control also assisted in the rescue.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.