Two dogs rescued from stormwater catch basin at Jeffersonville dog park

By ELIZABETH DEPOMPEI

News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Two black Labradors are safe and sound after Jeffersonville first responders rescued them from a drainage ditch Thursday afternoon.

Jeffersonville Fire Department Sgt. Justin Ames said he and several Jeffersonville police officers responded to a call for an animal rescue at Highland Dog Park off Spruce Drive around 2:50 p.m.

Two dogs had reportedly gotten away from their owner and jumped into a drainage ditch, which swept them through a tunnel and down into a catch basin. Ames said the dogs were in two to three feet of water.

Ames and an officer removed the grate to the catch basin and tied a rope around one officer. Within 15 minutes, the officer was able to get both dogs out of the basin and up to safety.

Ames said the owner was grateful, adding that she was distraught when responders arrived on scene and thought her dogs had been swept away and lost.

After the rescue, the dogs were washed and decontaminated. Ames said that's because of the germs and parasites that can live in drainage water, and he advised people and animals alike to avoid such waters.

J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter and Animal Control also assisted in the rescue.

