Jeffersonville homicide victim found dead in home identified

Neighbors were worried when they didn't see Pinotti for several days. Police found him dead. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man who police found dead in his home after neighbors reported not seeing him for several days has been identified.

The death of Roger Pinotti, 72, has been ruled a homicide.

He was discovered dead in his home on E. High Street on on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Police are not releasing his cause of death as part of their investigation.

Pinotti was killed just days after a woman, Stevie Cornett, was also killed in her home on E. Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville.

Despite the timing, police said these cases are not related, and are isolated incidents.

Officers have assured the public they do not need to fear for their safety.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information about these crime should call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or the JPD anonymous tipline at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).

