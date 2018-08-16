Bardstown Medical Plaza opens with new services, expanded care

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Hardin Memorial Health opened a new medical plaza on Thursday.

Bardstown Medical Plaza, a 70,000 square foot facility, is located at 3615 East John Rowan Boulevard. The expanded place serves as the new home for the Bardstown Family Medical Center and has primary care, labs, radiology and diagnostics - all in one place.

Medical specialties have also been made available to patients at the facility; specialties include cardiology, foot and ankle care, sports medicine, orthopedics, pulmonology and critical care, urology, general and vascular surgery as well as ear, nose and throat, according to a release.

Physical therapy is also available on-site.

The Bardstown Family Medical Center was in operation for more than 60 years, experiencing a 29 percent patient increase in the last four, according to a release. The expansion was made to better accommodate not only patients in Nelson County, but surrounding areas, as well.

“Bardstown Family Medical Center simply outgrew their space,” HMH Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Tom Carrico said. “Now these beloved providers and their patients have the new facility they deserve, along with 12 services and specialties all under one roof.”

The facility houses 48 exam and procedure rooms.

