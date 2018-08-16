KYCIR: KY State Fair Board CEO paid for months after resignation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting discovered the Kentucky State Fair Board CEO and President was paid for several months after he resigned.
Jason Rittenberry was paid $25,000 a month as consultant, while the man who replaced him in an interim capacity was not paid anything for four months.
>> READ MORE: Ky. Fair Board CEO's Big Salary Didn't Stop When He Was Replaced
Investigative reporter Kate Howard and summer fellow Emma Collins came on WAVE 3 News at 7:30 to discuss their investigation.
Watch their interview in the video attached to this story, and read their full story at the link above.
