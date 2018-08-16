KY dairy farmers compete for blue ribbons at the fair, strugglin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY dairy farmers compete for blue ribbons at the fair, struggling to stay out of the red

By David Mattingly, Anchor/Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The livestock pavilion at the Kentucky State Fair never seems to change.  It looks the same, sounds the same, even smells the same as it has for generations. 

But dairy farmers competing this year are wondering if their businesses will survive.

“Just trying to hold on and wait for better times I guess,” Casey County dairy farmer Greg Goode said.    

Goode owns one of the two remaining dairy farms in Casey County. In the 1980’s there were 35.

After growing up in dairy farm families, he and his wife started their own in 2006. They survived a recent shake up when competing processors left some farmers with no place to sell their milk.

But with milk so cheap these days, Goode said they are barely breaking even. There is no money for repairs or replacing equipment and expansion is out of the question.

“We've had to cull cows, look at what cows are profitable and what cows aren't,” Goode said.

The Goode extended family has more than a half dozen prized cows on display at this year’s fair. It is their fifth appearance and a stack of ribbons from previous competitions suggests they will do well in the judging. They have pictures on display showing their cows posing with Governor Matt Bevin at the state capitol.

But their success brings no guarantee their family business will endure.

“It’s nearing its end in my opinion,” Goode said. “I hope it doesn’t."

