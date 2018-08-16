KY dairy farmers compete for blue ribbons at the fair, struggling to stay out of the red

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

With milk so cheap these days, Kentucky dairy farmers said they can barely break even. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Dairy farmers at the Kentucky State Fair have been left wondering how their businesses will survive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The livestock pavilion at the Kentucky State Fair never seems to change. It looks the same, sounds the same, even smells the same as it has for generations.

But dairy farmers competing this year are wondering if their businesses will survive.

“Just trying to hold on and wait for better times I guess,” Casey County dairy farmer Greg Goode said.

Goode owns one of the two remaining dairy farms in Casey County. In the 1980’s there were 35.

After growing up in dairy farm families, he and his wife started their own in 2006. They survived a recent shake up when competing processors left some farmers with no place to sell their milk.

But with milk so cheap these days, Goode said they are barely breaking even. There is no money for repairs or replacing equipment and expansion is out of the question.

“We've had to cull cows, look at what cows are profitable and what cows aren't,” Goode said.

The Goode extended family has more than a half dozen prized cows on display at this year’s fair. It is their fifth appearance and a stack of ribbons from previous competitions suggests they will do well in the judging. They have pictures on display showing their cows posing with Governor Matt Bevin at the state capitol.

But their success brings no guarantee their family business will endure.

“It’s nearing its end in my opinion,” Goode said. “I hope it doesn’t."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.