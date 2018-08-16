Man hit, killed by train near Dixie Hwy and Valley Station Rd

John Wade was hit by a train and killed in southwest Louisville on Thursday night. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was hit by a train and killed off Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville on Thursday night, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. at the railroad crossing near Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road. That's right across from Valley High School.

LMPD said the train's conductor saw a man lying on the tracks and tried to stop the train, but couldn't.

John Wade, 55, of Louisville, died at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Wade died of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash. The coroner's report calls the death an accident.

LMPD is investigating.

