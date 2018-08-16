Pedestrian hit by train near Dixie Hwy and Valley Station Rd

A pedestrian was hit by a train on Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville on Thursday night.More >>
During a raid at a local dentist's office, law enforcement agencies arrested one person and confiscated controlled substances and guns.More >>
The livestock pavilion at the Kentucky State Fair never seems to change. But dairy farmers competing this year are wondering if their businesses will survive.More >>
The expanded place serves as the new home for the Bardstown Family Medical Center and has primary care, labs, radiology and diagnostics - all in one place.More >>
The victim was discovered dead in his home on E. High Street on on Sunday, Aug. 12.More >>
