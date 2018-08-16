Pedestrian hit by train near Dixie Hwy and Valley Station Rd

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit by a train off Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville on Thursday night.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. at the railroad crossing near Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road, MetroSafe confirmed. That's right across from Valley High School.

A spokesperson from the Louisville Metro Police Department is headed to the scene to provide an update.

