Pedestrian hit, killed by train near Dixie Hwy and Valley Station Rd

A pedestrian was hit by a train on Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville on Thursday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed off Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville on Thursday night, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. at the railroad crossing near Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road. That's right across from Valley High School.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

LMPD said the train's conductor saw the person standing on the tracks and tried to stop the train, but couldn't.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said the victim was a male in his 50s. He has not been identified.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.