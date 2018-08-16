Katina Powell's daughter arrested during LMPD drug raid

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The daughter of the self-proclaimed madame in the middle of the University of Louisville sex scandal, Katina Powell, was arrested during a Louisville Metro Police Department sting.

Rodni Powell, 25, is facing numerous trafficking charges.

Police said she and another suspect broke a window of the third story apartment and threw a loaded .45 caliber gun from the window.

Detectives seized a half pound of meth, 73 grams of heroin, several pounds of marijuana and hundreds of pills.

LMPD's SWAT unit helped while serving the warrant.

According to the arrest report, Powell and another man, Ronald Hayes, were in the master bedroom of the apartment located in the 1600 block of West Jefferson Street. When police entered, the suspects exited the bedroom, the report states.

Once they conducted the search, police found the drugs and another firearm.

Powell faces eight charges including trafficking, receiving stolen property and tempering with evidence.

Hayes faces similar drug charges, and one for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Police are not connecting this to a different LMPD drug raid at a Louisville dentist office with ties to Katina Powell earlier the same day.

