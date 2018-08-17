Louisville men convicted in death of 10-year-old girl sentenced

Brianna's mother, Danielle Williams, said she wishes the men responsible got longer sentences, but no amount of time would bring her daughter back. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Ten-year-old Brianna Fuller was killed in a crash while getting pizza with her dad in 2016. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The men responsible for the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed while going to get pizza with her father were sentenced Thursday.

A judge gave both men a five-year sentence.

The victim, Brianna Fuller, died in a car crash on Dixie Highway in May 2016. She and her father were picking up pizza from Domino's when they were t-boned.

Police said two drivers -- Stephon Garner and LaRachel Jackson -- were chasing each other, causing that crash.

Both were sentenced on manslaughter and assault charges.

Fuller's mother gave an emotional victim's impact statement Thursday in court.

"Five years is not enough time for my daughter," Danielle Williams said after the sentencing hearing. "I could have asked for more time than that, but a lifetime would've still not brought her back."

Both defendants will be credited for time served.

The judge refused to grant probation.

