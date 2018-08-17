Lightning causes huge house fire in NKY

Lightning caused a massive fire that destroyed a Villa Hills home early Friday, fire officials said.

Crews are investigating along North Oak Drive and putting out hot spots.

Firefighters were called to the home about 2:45 a.m. after a neighbor a half mile away spotted it and called 911.

Fire crews found the home fully engulfed.

They said they think the fire was actually burning for an hour or two before they were alerted.

The home is a total loss with the roof burned off, fire officials said.

They are concerned now the remaining structure may collapse.

No one was home when flames broke out.

Fully engulfed house fire in the 900 block of N Oak Drive in Villa Hills @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jZrWhBPsU5 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) August 17, 2018

Crews still working to knockdown hotspots at a house fire in Villa Hills, majority of the fire is knocked down @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EEojppF0CA — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) August 17, 2018

