Man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after chase

A man is in the Hopkins County Jail on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer after a chase that ended in Madisonville.

The chase started Thursday evening around 6:30 in Evansville, near Hwy 41 and Covert Ave, when an EPD officer tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding.

Evansville police say the driver, 21-year-old Mark Poenitski, of Coulterville, IL, had a felony warrant out of Warrick County for his arrest, so he didn't stop. The chase continued south into Kentucky and Kentucky State Police became involved.

Around 7 p.m., Madisonville police say they were notified by KSP about the chase after the suspect vehicle had gone into the city at the 114 southbound exit ramp and then onto westbound East Center St.

KSP stopped chasing the vehicle in the area of Cardwell Ave and South Scott St.

A short time later, Madisonville police say they were told by residents in the area that two people were trying to use a phone and had admitted they were running from police.

When officers arrived in the area, the pair was quickly caught after trying to run away. They were identified as Poenitski and 28-year-old Allie Bartlett, of Evansville.

KSP says Poenitski is facing the attempted murder charge because a trooper had to jump of the way when Poenitski swerved to avoid a spike strip during the chase. He's also facing a long list of other charges.

Bartlett is facing a charge of fleeing/evading police.

