Columbus Fire Department investigating vacant house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
We're used to lightning striking from the bottom of a thunderstorm and within the storm itself but did you know that lightning can strike above a cloud and be red in color?More >>
We're used to lightning striking from the bottom of a thunderstorm and within the storm itself but did you know that lightning can strike above a cloud and be red in color?More >>
Stop by our booth to say hello, grab an autograph, snag some swag and of course, take a selfie or two!More >>
Stop by our booth to say hello, grab an autograph, snag some swag and of course, take a selfie or two!More >>
The people responsible for the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed while going to get pizza with her father were sentenced Thursday.More >>
The people responsible for the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed while going to get pizza with her father were sentenced Thursday.More >>
A pedestrian was hit by a train on Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville on Thursday night.More >>
A pedestrian was hit by a train on Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville on Thursday night.More >>