Columbus Fire Department investigating vacant house fire

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is investigating an early morning fire.

CFD said they were called to a manufactured home in the 2800 block of Lamplight Drive in Candlelight Village around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

A neighbor who was walking his two dog noticed a light through a window and called 911, according to a press release. CFD said the neighbor told them that after he made the call, smoke began to pour from the windows and roof of the home.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 people convicted in death of 10-year-old girl sentenced

+ Pedestrian hit, killed by train near Dixie Hwy and Valley Station Rd

+ Katina Powell's daughter arrested during LMPD drug raid

Firefighters said they arrived to find windows cracking from the extreme heat and saw fire inside the home. Most of the fire damage was contained to the rear of the home but there was smoke and heat damage throughout.

CFD's investigation found that the home was vacant for about two months. Damages are estimated at $20,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.