Two KY men arrested on child porn charges

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
SHELBY CO., KY (FOX19) -

Two men are facing charges related to child sexual exploitation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Sedwin Osmel-Vasquez Carillo, 28, and Elder Rene Carrillo-Cruz, 26, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspects using social media to distribute files containing child sexual exploitation, according to Kentucky State Police.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Shelbyville, Ky on August 16, said police.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, said investigators.

The investigation is ongoing, said KSP.

Carillo is currently charged with one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor and three counts of Possession of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor.

Carillo-Cruz is currently charged with two counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor and two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor.

Both suspects were taken to the Shelby County Detention Center.

