Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say rapper Young Thug was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car.

Officer Drake Madison says Friday the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked on a weapons possession charge. He was being held on $35,000 bail.

Madison says several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster's sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.

He says officers detained several in the crowd, including Williams, and officers found a firearm inside his car.

Williams was arrested in September 2017 on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.

Brian Steel, an attorney who represented him in that case, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

___

This story has been corrected to show the suspect's first name is spelled Jeffery, not Jeffrey.

