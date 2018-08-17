Verizon Innovative Learning program kicks off at DuBois Academy

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed a total of $400 million to students. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy were welcomed by cheers and high five by Verizon team members as they entered the building on Friday morning.

The celebration was all to kick off the Verizon Innovative Learning program; The DuBois Academy is one of only five Louisville schools participating.

The program is funded by the Verizon Foundation and officials said it will boost student focused-STEM learning with free technology, free internet access, and a technology-infused curriculum.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Behind the Forecast: Red Sprites

+ Five Questions with the founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery

+ KY dairy farmers compete for blue ribbons at the fair, struggling to stay out of the red

"We really just want to ensure that when these children enter the workforce, technology will be 77 percent of the careers available to them and we want to do our part in ensuring their success," Verizon representative Allison Daniel said.

Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed a total of $400 million to students.

Now this is how you start school on a #Friday!! @verizon is at the Dubois Academy today for an “Innovative Learning” program. @JCPSKY @wave3news pic.twitter.com/6AoXXMlDTY — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) August 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.