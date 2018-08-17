KSP: Two Shelby Co. men charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested two Shelby County men in connection to child sexual exploitation offenses.

On Thursday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Sedwin Osmel-Vasquez Carillo, 28, and Elder Rene Carrillo-Cruz, 26, after a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch said they began the investigation after they found the suspects using social media to distribute files containing child sexual exploitation.

During the execution of a search warrant at a Shelbyville home, KSP said they seized equipment allegedly used in the crimes and took them to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Carillo has been charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and three counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Carillo-Cruz was charged with two counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Both are being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

