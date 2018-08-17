Crews investigate house fire near Holy Cross High School - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews investigate house fire near Holy Cross High School

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
The incident began in the kitchen, MetroSafe said. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The incident began in the kitchen, MetroSafe said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District are looking into the cause of a house fire. 

MetroSafe confirmed that crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 5200 block of Eugene Way, which is off Dixie Highway near Holy Cross High School, around 11:40 a.m. on Friday. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
One arrested, guns and controlled substances seized at Louisville dentist's office
Katina Powell's daughter, alleged accomplice arrested during LMPD drug raid
Columbus Fire Department investigating vacant house fire

The incident began in the kitchen, MetroSafe said. They also confirmed that there were injuries on scene. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly