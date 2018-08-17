Crews investigating house fire near Holy Cross High School

Both are being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.More >>
Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed a total of $400 million to students.More >>
During a raid at a local dentist's office, law enforcement agencies arrested one person and confiscated controlled substances and guns.More >>
Officers were called to the Speedway located at 12102 Shelbyville Road on a report of a robbery around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer Lamont Washington, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman.More >>
The daughter of the self-proclaimed madame in the middle of the University of Louisville sex scandal, Katina Powell, was arrested during a Louisville Metro Police Department sting.More >>
