ISP: Methamphetamine found in New Albany apartment; 3 arrested

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police (ISP) and New Albany Police arrested three people after they were allegedly found with drugs in a New Albany apartment.

Indiana State Troopers and New Albany Police officers served a warrant at an apartment in the 500 block on Vincennes Street Thursday morning. The warrant was the result of an ISP drug investigation, according to a press release.

In the apartment, ISP said troopers and officers found around 11 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and other paraphernalia.

Michael W. Baxter, 42, Andrew W. Reid, 30, and Jennifer A. Renfrow, 40, were arrested at the scene.

Their charges are as follows:

Baxter – Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Reid – Possession of Methamphetamine and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Renfrow – Possession of Methamphetamine and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

All three were being held at the Floyd County Jail pending their court appearances.

