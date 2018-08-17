6 arrested for drugs in western KY after investigations

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Division has arrested six people on a number of drug charges and outstanding warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives conducted undercover investigations on August 9 that led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests.

The first investigation showed that Brandon Fitzgerald was going to deliver methamphetamine to the parking lot of a Paducah business located at in the 1500 block of Lone Oak Road.

Detectives found Fitzgerald on the parking lot of the business and placed him under arrest after a search of his vehicle showed around 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash and a loaded gun.

Detectives received information that Jennifer Pittman, an employee at a local motel, located in the 5000 block of Hinkleville Road in Paducah was selling drugs from the motel.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the motel. A deputy stopped a truck for a traffic infraction that had been leaving the motel. The driver of the truck was also believed to be involved in a drug transaction.

The operator, James Grubbs, was arrested for DUI and trafficking in methamphetamine after a search of his truck revealed an approximate ounce of crystal methamphetamine on August 9.

Detectives learned that Grubbs had met Pittman at the motel. Pittman was arrested on August 9 at approximately 11 p.m. leaving the motel.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Pittman’s residence located at 619 Oaks Road in McCracken County where additional drugs were seized.

On August 16, detectives received information alleging that Dan Tansil was attempting to sell morphine pills. A covert investigation revealed that Tansil was traveling to a gas station in the 2900 block of Old Mayfield Road in Paducah to sell 50 doses of morphine.

Detectives found Tansil and placed him under arrest at gas station after a search found 50 doses of morphine and cash.

On August 16, detectives received information alleging that Jeremiah Dawson and Dazzeler Thomas were attempting to sell methamphetamine.

Both men were located on the parking lot of a Paducah Motel in the 700 block of Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah and arrested for conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. Both were also arrested on outstanding warrants for probation violation.

All six were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

