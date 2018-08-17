KY man, woman arrested on various drug charges

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The incident began in the kitchen, MetroSafe said.More >>
The incident began in the kitchen, MetroSafe said.More >>
All three were being held at the Floyd County Jail pending their court appearances.More >>
All three were being held at the Floyd County Jail pending their court appearances.More >>
Both are being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.More >>
Both are being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.More >>
Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed a total of $400 million to students.More >>
Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed a total of $400 million to students.More >>