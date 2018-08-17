KY man, woman arrested on various drug charges

A Kentucky man and woman were arrested for various drug charges in Graves County, Kentucky. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man and woman were arrested for various drug charges in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, on August 16 a deputy with the Graves County Sheriff's Office went to the 1000 block of West Slaughter Road to serve a civil paper.

When the deputy arrived at the home, Derek Brown of Mayfield was in the driveway of one of the apartments along with Ashley Dixon of Mayfield sitting inside a black Ford truck.

When Brown saw the Sheriff's cruiser he walked in the opposite direction. When the deputy made contact with Brown, he was acting suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies on scene saw counterfeit currency in the vehicle Brown and Dixon were in.

After a search of the truck deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax along with paraphernalia and empty baggies believed to be used in the illegal sale and distribution of drugs.

Deputies seized over $4,400.

Brown and Dixon were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) 1st offense, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree, 1st offense, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, drug paraphernalia possession and criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree.

