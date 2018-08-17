KY flags half-staff Aug. 18 in honor of Korean War Serviceman

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, August 18 in honor of a Kentucky serviceman. (Source: governor.ky.gov)

Private First Class Joe Stanton Elmore, 20, died on December 2, 1950 in Changjim County, Hamgyeong Province, North Korea.

The return home of PFC Elmore’s remains comes after a 23-year-long effort to identify remains by the People’s Republic of Korea in 1995.

The identification requires years of detailed examination and forensic analysis.

Funeral services for PFC Elmore will be held on Aug. 18.

Gov. Bevin asks people, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute by lowering the flag in honor of PFC Elmore.

