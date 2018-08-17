Major catfish tournament could be in jeopardy after population decreases in Ohio River

Monsters on the Ohio is in its ninth year and it has become one of the premiere catfish tournaments in the region.

A major catfish tournament in Owensboro could be in jeopardy after catfish populations in the Ohio River took a dive.

However, organizers fear that Kentucky regulations are not protecting these animals enough.

Previously, you could easily catch many of the large fish in the Ohio River, but the event organizer told us many of them have been transported across state lines and taken to pay lakes.

Fish that large in size are hard to replenish because many were decades old. With fewer monster fish, enrollment is down at fishing tournaments, such as Monsters on the Ohio.

According to the event organizer, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife met Friday and plan to vote to regulate the number of fish in pay lakes. They could also vote against allowing large fish to be taken across state borders.

This gives the tournament promise in the upcoming years.

