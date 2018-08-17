Daviess Co. EMA accepting applications for CERT training

You don't have to leave it to the professional to rescue you and your neighbors from a natural disaster.

Daviess County Emergency Management is now accepting applications for Community Emergency Response Team training.

The free training begins on Thursday, September 13 for eight consecutive Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can sign up by calling the Daviess County EMA at 270-685-8448.

