KWC dorm not ready- students living in hotel

Peeples Hall houses 84 students. But those 84 students will be living in the Fairfield Inn until construction at the dorm is completed.

"It's different, because usually when you're in a hotel you're in there for a couple days," Collin Zollman a junior at KWC said. "They don't make room in these to have stuff to live here. I have stuff in my car still, that I don't have room for."

Zollman is a transfer student on the cross country team. Since he's new to campus, he doesn't feel he's getting the full experience.

"It's not the on campus life by any means, no," he said.

College officials say the project at the dorm is behind schedule.

"The original project was that we were replacing a lot of the plumbing in the building because of some of the moisture issues we have had in the past and we wanted to upgrade those for our students," Rebecca McQueen the dean of student services said. "And in the process of that some pipes burst and there were just some other issues that set them behind."

And now they are working to keep all displaced students happy by providing them with rooms at the hotel and a shuttle to and from campus.

"We were super excited to have this brand new plumbing system for our students and the building was going to be better than ever and now it has sort of put a a wrench in our plans," McQueen said.

But for Collin, he already feels behind on his start at KWC.

"I just feel like it'll take longer to learn everything," Zollman said. "Being that I won't always be on campus."

College officials tell us it will be several more weeks until the dorm is ready for student move-in.

