Regulators consider eliminating pollution control standards for Ohio River

Some are worried ORSANCO giving up control could lead to lower pollution control standards. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group that creates pollution control standards for the Ohio River is considering giving up that control.

ORSANCO -- The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission -- works with states to improve the quality of water coming into the Ohio.

For decades it has been a watchdog monitoring the river for pollutants and toxins and creating criteria for pollution control standards on the Ohio River.

Now, the commission is considering giving up that role. Some are worried it could lead to lower pollution control standards by the states and possibly more pollutants coming into the river.

"Well the commission is always going to have its authority for setting criteria. I can't imagine that event would occur but in the unlikely event that that would occur, then the commission still has that authority. And that hasn't changed," ORSANCO Executive Director Richard Harrison said. "We're going to continue to do robust monitoring and sampling, again, if the commission decides to move forward with this which no decision has been made."

The Ohio River supplies water to millions of people.

The decision for ORSANCO to give up its pollution control standards is not final yet. The public can weigh in on this decision until August 20. Submit a comment by clicking or tapping here.

The commission will vote in October on the proposal.

