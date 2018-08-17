JCPS board meets behind closed doors to discuss latest settlement offer from state

The JCPS board of education is meeting in executive session to discuss the latest settlement offer from the state. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Could there be a settlement to avoid a state takeover of Jefferson County Public Schools?

Friday afternoon members of the school board met behind closed doors during an executive session to discuss the latest proposal by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

KDE provided a revised proposal last week, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said.

The district now has to decide whether to accept that proposal, decline it or produce yet another counteroffer.

The board members entered the closed session at 5:06 p.m. Friday.

Linda Duncan, who represents District 5, said before she entered the meeting that no decision on the latest offer had been made.

The question is -- how much oversight is JCPS willing to accept to avoid a takeover?

Pollio has declined to provide details about the negotiations or exactly what is on the table.

One of the provisions suggested by KDE however, includes another state audit in 2019.

The original deadline for a settlement was Aug. 1. Since then, there have been two sets of counteroffers.

Before a settlement was offered, JCPS planned to appeal during a hearing set to begin in September. Pollio has said he wants to avoid a legal battle.

